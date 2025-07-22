Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,576,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,064,682,000 after buying an additional 376,893 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,433,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,115,000 after acquiring an additional 993,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,018,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,783,000 after buying an additional 257,465 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,379,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,954,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,640,000 after buying an additional 335,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $89.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.43 and a 12-month high of $90.84.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Nasdaq from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 211,405 shares in the company, valued at $17,552,957.15. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $1,022,715.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 111,035 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,680.45. This trade represents a 9.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,659. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

