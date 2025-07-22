Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Stake Boosted by Four Tree Island Advisory LLC

Four Tree Island Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the quarter. Mueller Industries accounts for approximately 13.5% of Four Tree Island Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $19,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,140,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 391.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 16,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Terry Hermanson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $743,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 100,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,440,095.88. This represents a 9.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $244,359.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 93,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,331,865.98. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,613 shares of company stock worth $2,198,600 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $83.96 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $62.56 and a one year high of $96.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 18.21%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

