Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 314.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $988,750,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 55,808.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 802,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,879,000 after acquiring an additional 801,414 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Moody’s by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,776,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,050,000 after acquiring an additional 302,453 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 142.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,083,000 after acquiring an additional 238,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,590,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,980,000 after acquiring an additional 220,681 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $523.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.73.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO opened at $500.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.51. The firm has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. Moody’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $378.71 and a twelve month high of $531.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 60.37%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.40, for a total value of $208,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 61,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,153,412.40. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

