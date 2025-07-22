Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,288 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,924 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.15. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $33.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

