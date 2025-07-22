Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of VLO opened at $146.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $167.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

