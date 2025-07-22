Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $139.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $99.85 and a 52-week high of $141.23. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

