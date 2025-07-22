Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investments were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 68.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Two Harbors Investments by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 117,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investments by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investments by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Two Harbors Investments alerts:

Two Harbors Investments Price Performance

Shares of Two Harbors Investments stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90. Two Harbors Investments Corp has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $14.28.

Two Harbors Investments Cuts Dividend

Two Harbors Investments ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investments had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of ($20.33) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of ($28.53) million. Equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investments Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Two Harbors Investments’s payout ratio is currently -305.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investments from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investments from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Two Harbors Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TWO

About Two Harbors Investments

(Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.