Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $81,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,286,000. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,209,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 112,257 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,223,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,368,000.

Shares of RSPH stock opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $686.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.84.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

