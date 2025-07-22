Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $35,000 Stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $328.38 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $205.73 and a 1-year high of $427.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.82.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

