Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $164,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,154,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,096,000 after purchasing an additional 340,267 shares during the period. Finally, Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $139.84 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $99.85 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.55 and a 200-day moving average of $128.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

