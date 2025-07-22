Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Veralto by 11.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veralto by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Veralto by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In related news, SVP Lesley Beneteau sold 458 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $46,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,499.64. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 2,500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,702.80. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,913 shares of company stock worth $4,339,370. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLTO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLTO

Veralto Price Performance

VLTO stock opened at $102.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Veralto Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.87 and a 12-month high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Veralto had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.