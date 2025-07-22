Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,589 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,241,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,740,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $72,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036,300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $38,457,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,572,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,595,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Chairman Stefano Pessina acquired 832,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman owned 145,621,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. This represents a 0.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of WBA opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

