Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 786 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,230,293,000 after buying an additional 3,344,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,626,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,729,371,000 after buying an additional 1,041,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,492,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,199 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,312,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,992,994,000 after purchasing an additional 554,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,762,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BSX opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.16. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $107.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $153.64 billion, a PE ratio of 75.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BSX. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total value of $477,956.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,420.70. The trade was a 19.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $1,767,066.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,304.10. This represents a 43.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 457,144 shares of company stock valued at $47,296,288. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.