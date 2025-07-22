Mondelez International (MDLZ) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Mondelez International to post earnings of $0.68 per share and revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.020 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mondelez International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average of $64.61. The company has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mondelez International stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 92.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.72.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

