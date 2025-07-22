MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178,568 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $22,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of MetLife by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 23,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MetLife from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

MetLife Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.96 and a 200-day moving average of $79.82. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

