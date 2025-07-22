Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s 5th Largest Position

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 280,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 3.8% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $161,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 101.8% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 222 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates increased its position in Meta Platforms by 16.5% in the first quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 529 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 124.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after buying an additional 52,455 shares during the period. Members Trust Co increased its position in Meta Platforms by 53.0% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Frederick Financial Consultants LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 25.2% in the first quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $664.00 to $783.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $655.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.37.

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.08, for a total value of $336,232.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,013.36. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,361 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.48, for a total value of $1,691,609.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,437 shares of company stock valued at $105,068,570. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $712.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $686.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $638.61. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $442.65 and a fifty-two week high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

