Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $308.88, but opened at $445.59. Medpace shares last traded at $475.14, with a volume of 1,264,945 shares changing hands.

The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.10. Medpace had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $603.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total transaction of $516,715.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,998 shares in the company, valued at $904,856.36. This represents a 36.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Medpace by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Medpace by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,093,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.47 and its 200 day moving average is $317.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.47.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

