Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Position Reduced by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp lessened its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Medpace by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Medpace by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total transaction of $516,715.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,856.36. This represents a 36.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Price Performance

MEDP traded up $152.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $461.22. 2,342,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,564. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.05 and a twelve month high of $500.10. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.86.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.10. Medpace had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $603.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. Mizuho lowered their price target on Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. TD Cowen cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.82.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

