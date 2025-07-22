McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Holdings Trimmed by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 54.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 16.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 18.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 target price (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 target price on shares of McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.17.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total transaction of $2,058,912.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,785.92. The trade was a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 1,248 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total transaction of $895,190.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,043.30. The trade was a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,488 shares of company stock valued at $37,242,862 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $712.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,914. The company has a 50-day moving average of $716.44 and a 200-day moving average of $668.27. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The firm has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

