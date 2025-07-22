MCF Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $7.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $280.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,695,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,696,046. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 105.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $290.54.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the sale, the director owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $219,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,842.60. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

