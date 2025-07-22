MCF Advisors LLC Sells 49 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Wall Street Zen cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.19.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $283.10. 1,111,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,215,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $181.81 and a 52-week high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.50.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

