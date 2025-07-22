MCF Advisors LLC Sells 1,177 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 0.8% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MCF Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $11,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $604,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,353 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $580.77. 215,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,441. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.86. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

