MCF Advisors LLC Has $697,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,638 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 75,941 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 522.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 43,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 32,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.78. 180,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,564. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $30.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.