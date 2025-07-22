MCF Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,222,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,051,807,000 after acquiring an additional 182,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,714,677,000 after buying an additional 129,071 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,550,226,000 after purchasing an additional 192,482 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,518,207,000 after purchasing an additional 368,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,495,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.89.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $2.87 on Tuesday, reaching $370.80. The company had a trading volume of 663,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $145.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $339.29 and a 200-day moving average of $314.57. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $384.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

