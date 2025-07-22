Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases Shares of 11,873 Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,827,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Flowco during the 1st quarter worth $5,750,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Flowco in the 1st quarter valued at $3,512,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowco during the 1st quarter valued at $1,210,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flowco during the 1st quarter worth $1,064,000.

Flowco Trading Down 0.6%

FLOC opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. Flowco Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 10.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11.

Flowco ( NYSE:FLOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $192.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowco Holdings Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowco declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Flowco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Flowco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Flowco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Flowco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Flowco in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Flowco Profile

We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations.

