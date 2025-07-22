Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 1,700 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 104.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Blackstone by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 43,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.9% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 26.1% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 152.9% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 75,412 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone acquired 1,189,532 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,997.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,178,771 shares in the company, valued at $105,388,604.62. This represents a 39.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 475,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,849,769 shares of company stock valued at $54,932,307 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.18.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of BX stock opened at $166.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

