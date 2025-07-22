Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Now Covered by Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $30.97 on Monday. Marcus & Millichap has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $145.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.20 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMI. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 807.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 410.6% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter worth about $145,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading

