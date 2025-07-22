Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.88 and traded as high as $16.72. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 8,426 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.17.
Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGYR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 46.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
