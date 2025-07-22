LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,496,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,350 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $21,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 678.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 805.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LXP opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.03.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $87.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.72 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LXP shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

