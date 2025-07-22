lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stake Lowered by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,854,160,000 after buying an additional 2,371,079 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,520,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,681,682,000 after buying an additional 571,657 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 37,062.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $159,364,000 after buying an additional 561,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,163,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $827,338,000 after buying an additional 556,406 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica Stock Down 2.9%

LULU stock opened at $223.21 on Tuesday. lululemon athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $216.81 and a twelve month high of $423.32. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.00.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. UBS Group decreased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $280.49 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on lululemon athletica

About lululemon athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

