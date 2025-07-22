Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,376 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Centennial Bank AR lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 360.2% during the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 64.4% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TFC opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.68%.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Argus set a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

