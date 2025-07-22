Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 113.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,958 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Docusign by 519.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Docusign by 153.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Docusign by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Docusign by 490.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $3,100,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,122.33. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $1,132,696.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,282,080.40. The trade was a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $5,983,631. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Docusign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Docusign from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. HSBC raised Docusign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised Docusign from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, June 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DOCU

Docusign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.08. Docusign Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.79 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Docusign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.