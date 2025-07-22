Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.20 and traded as high as $1.29. Loop Industries shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 112,465 shares.

Loop Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Loop Industries had a negative return on equity of 354.97% and a negative net margin of 120.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loop Industries

About Loop Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new position in Loop Industries during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. CacheTech Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

Further Reading

