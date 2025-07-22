Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,413 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,273,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,559,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,796,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,264,567,000 after purchasing an additional 176,436 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,066,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $749,382,000 after purchasing an additional 228,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,321,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in General Motors by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,930,178 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $582,251,000 after purchasing an additional 822,454 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.69. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of General Motors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 5th. CLSA upgraded shares of General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.05.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

