Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FWONK. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.99. The company had a trading volume of 27,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,156. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.48 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.73. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 12 month low of $72.69 and a 12 month high of $106.26.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

In other Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C news, Director Chase Carey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $4,730,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 93,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,449.20. This trade represents a 34.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 405,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,529,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. now owns 202,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

