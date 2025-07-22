LendInvest (LON:LINV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

LendInvest (LON:LINV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.80) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. LendInvest had a negative net margin of 46.74% and a negative return on equity of 31.70%.
LendInvest Stock Performance
LendInvest stock opened at GBX 43.80 ($0.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 29.30. The company has a market capitalization of £61.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.20. LendInvest has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22.25 ($0.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 45.95 ($0.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 871.67, a quick ratio of 26.05 and a current ratio of 23.27.
LendInvest Company Profile
