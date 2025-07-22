LendInvest (LON:LINV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

LendInvest (LON:LINV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.80) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. LendInvest had a negative net margin of 46.74% and a negative return on equity of 31.70%.

LendInvest Stock Performance

LendInvest stock opened at GBX 43.80 ($0.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 29.30. The company has a market capitalization of £61.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.20. LendInvest has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22.25 ($0.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 45.95 ($0.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 871.67, a quick ratio of 26.05 and a current ratio of 23.27.

LendInvest Company Profile

LendInvest is an award winning asset management platform for property finance in the United Kingdom. Its proprietary technology and user experience are designed to make it simpler for both borrowers and investors to access property finance.

