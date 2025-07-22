Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 90.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,916 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4,682.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 39,991 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3%

SRPT opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $150.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $744.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

SRPT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

