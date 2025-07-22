Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,213 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 5.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 50,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 51.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 465,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,039,000 after acquiring an additional 158,195 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 32.9% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 27.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 87,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $173.96 on Tuesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.17 and a 1 year high of $177.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.34. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $453.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.56 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $156.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $196.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOOT

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 4,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total value of $645,282.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $328,078.08. The trade was a 66.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total transaction of $391,713.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,657.31. The trade was a 14.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.