Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 283 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 2,830.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FN. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 353.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet stock opened at $309.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $148.55 and a fifty-two week high of $314.47.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $871.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.98, for a total value of $559,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,559.98. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $4,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 18,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,320. This represents a 50.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $234.00 price objective on Fabrinet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley upgraded Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $235.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.33.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

