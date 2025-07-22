Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 244 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELF. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $113.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $70.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,496 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $175,944.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 120,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,594.31. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 2,405 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $282,852.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 186,586 shares in the company, valued at $21,944,379.46. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,589 shares of company stock valued at $14,547,949. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $111.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $190.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.11.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.45 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

