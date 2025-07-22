Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $41,000 in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Separately, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $372,000.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KARS stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.27. KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $25.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.43.

About KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

The KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of stocks that are involved in the production of electric vehicles or other initiatives that may enhance future mobility.

