Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 2,290.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth $618,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 14,500.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth $1,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HHH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd.

Howard Hughes Stock Up 0.2%

HHH stock opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.48. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $199.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.43 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

