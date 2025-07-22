Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 994.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Waste Connections by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price objective on Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.57.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE WCN opened at $181.98 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.36 and a fifty-two week high of $201.66. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.33 and a 200-day moving average of $188.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.