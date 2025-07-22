Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 794 Shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 1,260.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Rambus by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Rambus by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $298,165.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,994,749.77. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Laub sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $202,960.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,826.24. This trade represents a 25.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,848 shares of company stock valued at $602,933. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $68.91 on Tuesday. Rambus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $70.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.05.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

