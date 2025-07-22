Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,492 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,347,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,849 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,942,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,154,000 after purchasing an additional 32,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,659,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,568,000 after purchasing an additional 913,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,650,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,379,000 after purchasing an additional 202,050 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Down 2.4%

Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48 and a beta of 1.35. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $329.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.45 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is a positive change from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

