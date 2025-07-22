KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Trims Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $56,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Charles A. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total transaction of $2,806,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 119,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,729,231.70. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 43,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $6,141,499.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 294,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,480,422.50. This trade represents a 12.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,949 shares of company stock valued at $25,737,084. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $140.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,559,001. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $90.94 and a one year high of $145.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

