KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 13,600 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Chevron were worth $85,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the first quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE CVX traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $149.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,094,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,582,604. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $261.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.31.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

