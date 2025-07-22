KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 13,400 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 866,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $61,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,844,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,247,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,300 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 109.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,246,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after acquiring an additional 649,807 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.46.

Shares of C stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,027,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,653,255. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.52. The company has a market capitalization of $176.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $94.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

