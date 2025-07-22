KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $38,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 58.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% in the first quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.9% in the first quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.67.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:ITW traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.11. 190,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.03 and a 200 day moving average of $249.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

