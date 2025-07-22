KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,963 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Adobe were worth $71,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Up 1.3%

ADBE stock traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $372.35. 1,003,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,087. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $394.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $157.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Phillip Securities upgraded Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.88.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

